We Are Stoke-on-Trent: Using boxing to fight the past
Jamie Stewart used to be a prolific offender who was addicted to the drug known as monkey dust.
He loves to box, but with a 14-page criminal record to his name, his trainer was warned against working with him.
In the gym, though, he began to "bloom". Now the 26-year-old is in training for his first professional bout.
But the opponent is a formidable foe - his own past.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
A film by Ben Moore.
24 Sep 2019
