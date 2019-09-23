Tears for daughter over Thomas Cook collapse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thomas Cook collapse: Tears for daughter

A woman whose daughter has worked for Thomas Cook for 13 years has described through tears her worry for the future.

Jenny Whitby says her daughter is on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt where she faces a return to no job and money fears.

  • 23 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'A passenger told me we had gone bust'