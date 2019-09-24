The boxer with a criminal record seven pages long
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: Using boxing to fight the past

Jamie Stewart used to be a prolific offender and user of the drug monkey dust - now he has taken up boxing to fight his own past.

  • 24 Sep 2019