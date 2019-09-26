'The choir that saved my life'

Video

When the All Woman Choir was set up in North Staffordshire eight years ago, word spread quickly and numbers grew.

Now, with more than 300 members, the choir, which has groups in Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, gives public performances.

But some of the women involved say it's the impact on their personal lives that's been the most transformative.

One woman, a victim of domestic violence, said it had saved her life.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

Filmed by Catherine Mackie and Ben Moore

Edited by Catherine Mackie