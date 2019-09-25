Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
My degree is not just riding roller coasters
Staffordshire University might be one of the smallest in the UK, but it has some quirky degree courses.
One is theme park management. Undergraduates spend half of their time at Alton Towers whose owner Merlin Entertainments helped design the course.
