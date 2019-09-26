'Fed up of Stoke-on-Trent's buses'

Video

Buses in Stoke-on-Trent do not run late enough, are unpredictable and too expensive, according to many people who have contacted the BBC as it spends a week in the city.

Passenger Stephanie Mountford, 58, said she does not have a bus service to get home after she finishes work at six o'clock.

A Stoke-on-Trent City Council spokesman it is "in the process of creating a plan to deliver a better public transport provision, working with bus operators".

This video was created as part of We are Stoke-on-Trent, a BBC project with the people of the city to tell us the stories which matter to them.