A brush with the new rulers of china

Video

Along with retired pottery artists, a community group counts former nurses and teachers among the ranks that are keeping a city's traditions alive.

The Burslem China Painters meet weekly in Stoke-on-Trent, spending hours to bring a splash of colour to plates.

Schooled by a man who worked for Royal Doulton, members are learning skills for which time and patience is needed.

But keeping paints dry is also key to upholding the past. And the secret? Treat them like a "little pet".

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the city's people to tell the stories that matter to them.

Filmed and edited by Catherine Mackie