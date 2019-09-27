The university that set up a student food bank

Video

After the excitement of Freshers Week, university students are discovering what it is like to manage finances on a tight budget.

Those at The University of Staffordshire - based in Stoke-on-Trent - are no different, but here, one in 25 first-year students will drop out due to financial difficulties.

More than a quarter of the student body comes from deprived areas, including the city. And they are studying on a campus with an onsite food bank.

Among its users is a mature student who says that unlike some of her classmates, she cannot fall back on the support of parents.

Another student is a former homeless man who hopes to stay afloat financially.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the city's people to tell the stories that matter to them.

A film by Ben Moore. Reporter: Lucas Yeomans