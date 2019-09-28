'I lost seven stone playing Pokemon'

Video

James Brown set up a social group based around the mobile game Pokemon Go.

With group members, he walks through Stoke-on-Trent to "catch" fictional creatures in line with the game play. And he says the sense of community has boosted his mental health.

The Facebook group has more than 800 members, attracting a cross-section of people from the city who come together to search for elusive "monsters".

Among them are Victoria Dyer and Nathan Harrington, who each credit the community with a positive impact on their lives, including a seven-stone, weight-loss journey.

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the city's people to tell the stories that matter to them.

Reporting by Tom Gerken and Yusaf Akbar