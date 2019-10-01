Media player
We Are Stoke-on-Trent: 'Dare to be different' says market trader
A fashion designer who opened an alternative dress shop says it's important that people "dare to be different".
Serenity Mason runs Vault of Serenity at Tunstall Market in Stoke-on-Trent.
The 23-year-old admits the first year of business has been a "rollercoaster".
She has been supported by the Prince's Trust, which provided business mentoring and financial support.
This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
Video journalist: John Bray
01 Oct 2019
