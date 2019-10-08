Pupils target motorists who leave engines idling

Video

Children have been trying to tackle pollution levels outside their school by encouraging motorists to turn their ignition off when waiting in their cars.

Youngsters have gone out with clipboards to target drivers who leave the engine on near Heath Hayes Academy in Staffordshire.

Head teacher Amy Fidler said with "such a busy road", air pollution in their area was "one of the worst in the county" and the effort children had put in was "fantastic".

Staffordshire County Council said it was "great to see what they've been doing outside the school".