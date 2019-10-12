Heritage railway plan builds up head of steam

Media player
Bid to bring heritage railway line to Leek
The first stretch of a £1m scheme to build a new heritage railway line in Staffordshire has been opened.
The Churnet Valley Railway (CVR) tourist attraction wants to run a kilometre of track from Leek Brook to Leek and has laid the first 200m.
The initial £40,000 cost has come from CVR and Staffordshire Moorlands District Council which hopes the project will boost the local economy.
They are now applying for funding to pay for the rest of the line and hope to finish it within two years.
12 Oct 2019
