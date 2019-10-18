Campaign under way to save indoor skate park

Video

A campaign is under way to save an indoor skate park in Stoke-on-Trent.

The Unit 1 Park Works, in Hanley, needs to raise more than £22,000 after the centre's owner announced a rent rise.

Skaters are hoping a local business can support the skate park with a sponsorship deal.

