Mouth-painting artist illustrates first book

Video

Ian Parker has spent two years painting 35 illustrations for a children's book using just his mouth.

The artist, from Stoke-on-Trent, was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), a condition that rendered him with permanently unusable limbs.

Danny's Dream is inspired by the achievements of disabled athletes competing at the Paralympics.

Ian Parker is a member of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, which has almost 800 members worldwide.

Video journalist: Kevin Reide