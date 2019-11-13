Sexting ex-MP's wife stands in his former seat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Kate Griffiths selected as Burton Tory candidate
The estranged wife of a former Tory MP, who sent thousands of sexual messages to two women, has been selected as the candidate for his seat.
Andrew Griffiths, 49, who is standing down from frontline politics, has said he is backing his wife Kate.
She was selected as the Tory candidate for Burton on Thursday.
However, Mrs Griffiths said she was divorcing her husband, and had not sought, and does not accept, his offer of political support.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-50413018/general-election-2019-kate-griffiths-selected-as-burton-tory-candidateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window