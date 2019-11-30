Robbie 'ready to entertain' home fans

Media player
Robbie's ‘goosebumps’ about homecoming show
Robbie Williams will play a one-off charity show in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, next June.
It will be the first time he’ll have played at the city’s Vale Park stadium, despite growing up nearby.
The pop star has just released his first Christmas album, with some of the songs written with friends in Stoke.
He’s also co-written the songs for the new musical adaption of David Walliams' book The Boy in the Dress.
30 Nov 2019
