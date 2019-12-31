'She literally danced her foot off'

Media player
New limb for girl who 'danced her foot off'
Amelia Eldred has always loved to dance and losing a limb to bone cancer was not going to stop her.
The nine-year-old from Tamworth, in Staffordshire, underwent a rare procedure last year called rotationplasty.
The lower part of the leg was reattached backwards so the ankle joint could work as a knee joint.
She continued to dance with her new prosthetic limb but now the active girl has worn it out, and she needs a new one.
31 Dec 2019
