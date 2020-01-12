The city that turned from red to blue

Media player
Politics Midlands: How Stoke-on-Trent lost Labour vote
BBC programme Politics Midlands launches with a look at issues including the former Labour stronghold of Stoke-on-Trent and its switch to Tory MPs.
The new-look show visited Steelite International, a manufacturer of tabletop products for the hospitality industry, and spoke to blue-collar workers about their change in voting allegiance.
Politics Midlands airs on BBC One in the West Midlands on Sunday 12 January at 10:00 GMT and can be viewed on iPlayer afterwards.
12 Jan 2020
