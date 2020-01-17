Media player
Paramedic speaks out after suffering PTSD
A Staffordshire paramedic who suffered mental health problems for years is encouraging colleagues to talk about their problems.
John Millard was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following a call-out to the deaths of two young children.
Last year, a survey by the mental health charity Mind estimated nearly two thirds of emergency services workers have suffered some form of mental health problem.
