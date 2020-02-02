'You can see some women are broken'

Video

A woman who founded a charity to support babies and toddlers in Stoke-on-Trent has said some families are in a really desperate position.

The Nappy Project supplies nappies, wipes and baby food, and received more than 100 new referrals for families in need in January alone.

According to government data, Stoke-on-Trent measures as the 12th most deprived local authority in England, with a third of neighbourhoods among the 10% most deprived nationally. It also showed deprivation levels have got worse since 2015.

Hayley Jones, who set up the charity, said it was now supporting more than 400 families across the city.