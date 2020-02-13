Huge piles of illegal waste dumped in warehouse

Media player
Illegal waste found dumped in Staffordshire warehouse
The owners of a warehouse are facing a clean-up bill of nearly £1m after thousands of tonnes of illegal waste were dumped there.
More than 5,000 tonnes was left at the site in Staffordshire by a company the landowners thought was a legitimate firm.
BBC research has found the number of incidents of large-scale fly-tipping has more than doubled since 2012.
Marc Lidderth, from the Environment Agency, which is investigating the Staffordshire case, blamed organised criminal gangs and added cases were "becoming very complex".
13 Feb 2020
