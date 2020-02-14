CCTV captures 'shocking' hit-and-run crash

Video

The family of a man left for dead in a hit-and-run crash have shared CCTV footage in a bid to track down the driver.

Allan Rafferty, 70, was struck in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent, on 16 January as he left a local shop.

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV, with its owner describing the footage as "really shocking".

Staffordshire Police also shared the footage, calling for anyone with information to come forward.