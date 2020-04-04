Postmen pals first class singing video
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Postmen pals kept apart by coronavirus make video

Two postmen, separated from workmates and customers by social distancing restrictions, decided to try and cheer people up.

Nigel Maycock from Leek in Staffordshire and Andy Birch decided they could bring the community closer together by singing Close To You by The Carpenters - even though they were in separate locations.

Mr Layock said he hoped it would bring a bit of cheer to the town.

  • 04 Apr 2020