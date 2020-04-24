Children's rainbow production line

Video

Two sisters and their brother have painted more than 100 rainbows to brighten up their street during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Wallbank siblings - Maisy, 15, Isobel, 11, and four-year-old Olly - delivered the rainbows to neighbours living near their home in Rugeley, Staffordshire.

The rainbows have come to symbolise people's support for NHS staff and other key workers.

They have been popping up in windows across the world after schools closed and households began to observe social-distancing rules.