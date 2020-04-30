Ping pong popularity surge during lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Table tennis gets lockdown popularity boost

Table tennis is one sport that's been booming during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sales of equipment, including tables, bats and balls, have seen a massive increase according to national governing body, Table Tennis England.

Among those getting the practice in at home is England international player Charlotte Bardsley from Kinver, Staffordshire.

She has a ping pong robot to help with her training.

  • 30 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Running safely during the coronavirus outbreak