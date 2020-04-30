Media player
Video
Coronavirus: Table tennis gets lockdown popularity boost
Table tennis is one sport that's been booming during the coronavirus lockdown.
Sales of equipment, including tables, bats and balls, have seen a massive increase according to national governing body, Table Tennis England.
Among those getting the practice in at home is England international player Charlotte Bardsley from Kinver, Staffordshire.
She has a ping pong robot to help with her training.
30 Apr 2020
