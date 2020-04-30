Video

A graffiti artist has painted NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore on the wall of a window company in Staffordshire.

Graffiti By Title was commissioned by Bradley Scott Windows, in Tamworth, to paint the mural.

It took artist Andy Mills six hours to create and has been viewed thousands of times online.

Captain Tom, a Second World War veteran who celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday, has raised more than £29m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

Video journalist: John Bray