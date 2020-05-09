How lockdown took fun out of funfairs

Media player
Coronavirus: How lockdown took the fun out of funfairs
Robert Wilkinson has been entertaining families across Birmingham with his funfair for more than 30 years.
But due to lockdown, his rides stand idle at his base in Staffordshire.
The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain fears thousands of fairs could disappear.
In the meantime, Mr Wilkinson remains hopeful but not confident about the future, and says this year's trade is as good as over.
