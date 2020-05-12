Nurse's emotional reunion with Covid-19 patient

Media player
Nurse's emotional reunion with coronavirus patient
Emilee Mae Challinor is a nurse on the respiratory wing at Royal Stoke Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
She goes the extra mile for patients, from writing small notes to making handmade flowers and hearts for when they are discharged.
Among them was coronavirus patient Lee Sims.
The BBC organised a virtual reunion for the pair. As she fought back tears, an emotional Mr Sims told his former nurse it was "insane" how dedicated she was.
12 May 2020
