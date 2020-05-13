JCB staff return to work as production resumes

Video

As the government eases lockdown and encourages people to go back to work, Staffordshire-based digger maker JCB has restarted production.

There were more than 400 workers returning to their British factories, including its headquarters in Rocester.

The firm has introduced new social distancing measures, with all staff having their temperatures checked when they arrive for work.

Shop floor workers are wearing masks and visors, and extra hand washing facilities have also been installed.

All the measures will be in place for "many months" according to JCB Chief Executive Graeme Macdonald.