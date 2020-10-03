A nurse from Staffordshire is learning British Sign Language (BSL) to improve the service she provides for deaf patients.

Dawn Bebbington's new skill is being put to good use at County Hospital in Stafford.

She took up learning sign language after she treated a deaf patient during a shift on the chemotherapy ward last year.

Dawn has completed Level 1 of the course and is still learning while putting it to use on the wards.

She said: "If I can hep them feel better and more comfortable then I'm happy and hope my patients are happy as well."