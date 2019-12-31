BBC News

Staffordshire girl fronts disability awareness video

Ten-year-old Amelia Eldred, from Tamworth, had her left leg amputated in 2017 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

She went on to have a rare procedure to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.

A keen dancer even before being diagnosed with cancer, Amelia is featuring in a campaign from the Disabled Artists Networking Community and 53two this Christmas to raise awareness about the lack of diversity in TV and film.

Published
12 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Stoke & Staffordshire