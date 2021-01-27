More than 100,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus in the UK.

One of those people was 32-year-old Tom May, who died in March last year after he got Covid.

His parents Sylvia and Carl May, from Staffordshire, explained how grieving for their son during lockdown had been "absolutely soul-destroying" as they could not surround themselves with family nor spend time with him.

Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Rachel Burden, they also reflected on how they will remember their son.