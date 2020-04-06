Covid ward: On shift with Royal Stoke Hospital sister
Senior sister Tracy Mellor works on the respiratory ward at Royal Stoke University Hospital where she manages Covid patients.
She's been revealing the highs and lows of the work as she deals with practical and emotional pressures.
But amid sadness there is pride for her team members who have supported patients in their last minutes of life and "supported relatives when they've dropped to the floor".
