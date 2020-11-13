The moment a husband moved into a care home to be with his wife has been captured by staff.

Lewis and Barbara Tunnicliffe have been apart since July because of Covid-19, but now 84-year-old Lewis has moved into the nursing home where his 81-year-old wife lives.

The couple, who have been together for 63 years, were filmed as Lewis surprised his wife at Bradwell Hall Nursing Home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.