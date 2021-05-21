The Environment Agency (EA) has insisted it is working "as fast as possible" to solve odour problems from a landfill site in Staffordshire.

Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell has criticised the agency for being "repeatedly too slow to react" to pungent smells from Walleys Quarry.

The community in Silverdale has long been campaigning for action.

Clare Dinnis, EA area director for the West Midlands, said it was "utterly focused" on resolving issues.