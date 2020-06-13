Drivers caught littering on M6 made to pick it up

Highways England has released footage of drivers on the M6 littering in an emergency refuge area as part of an anti-litter campaign.

The drivers were travelling northbound through Staffordshire when they tried to dispose of the rubbish.

They were caught on Highways England's CCTV who notified the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG). The occupants of the car were then forced to pick their litter up.

