Rugeley Power Station cooling towers demolished

Four giant cooling towers at a former power station have been demolished.

Police urged local people to stay away from the site in Rugeley, Staffordshire, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The demolition of the 117m-tall (384ft) towers was delayed for 20 minutes on Sunday so that it did not clash with a ceremony at Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum.

Rugeley Power Station closed in 2016, and each of the four cooling towers could cool six million gallons of water in an hour.

