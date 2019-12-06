Watch the demolition of Rugeley Power Station's four cooling towers from five different camera angles.

The footage was filmed by Brown and Mason Group, the Dartford-based demolition company employed by Engie Group to bring the towers down on Sunday.

Brown and Mason Group Managing Director Nick Brown said: "Yesterday's event was a total success.

"After months of hard work, dedication and meticulous planning, the four cooling towers were safely demolished, and I would like to say a big thank you to the whole team."

The coal-fired power station closed in 2016 and the site has been earmarked for thousands of homes and a new school.