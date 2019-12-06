Rugeley Power Station cooling towers demolition from five angles
Watch the demolition of Rugeley Power Station's four cooling towers from five different camera angles.
The footage was filmed by Brown and Mason Group, the Dartford-based demolition company employed by Engie Group to bring the towers down on Sunday.
Brown and Mason Group Managing Director Nick Brown said: "Yesterday's event was a total success.
"After months of hard work, dedication and meticulous planning, the four cooling towers were safely demolished, and I would like to say a big thank you to the whole team."
The coal-fired power station closed in 2016 and the site has been earmarked for thousands of homes and a new school.
