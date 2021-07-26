Adam Peaty has become Team GB's first gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire won the men's 100m breaststroke which meant he also became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic gold.

One of Peaty's first swimming coaches, John Plant, chairman of Dove Valley Swimming Club in Uttoxeter, said he had been left "emotional" by the repeat achievement.

Mr Plant described the winning performance as "inspirational" for young swimmers at the club.