A woman whose police officer husband was killed in London 55 years ago has said a new memorial is "something to be proud of".

David Wombwell and two colleagues were shot dead in 1966.

His widow Gillian Wombwell took part in a dedication ceremony for a new national memorial to police officers and staff in Staffordshire.

She said she continued to think about and talk to her husband and reflect on what he has missed out on.