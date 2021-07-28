Prince Charles hails police officers' 'sacrifice' as memorial unveiled
Prince Charles has paid tribute to police officers who have died on duty at a special service to dedicate a new national memorial.
The 39ft-tall (12m) monument at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire has been designed by Walter Jack, with the surrounding landscape designed by Charlotte Rathbone.
It commemorates the thousands of officers and police staff who have died while serving with forces across the country.
