A five-year-old boy with breathing problems has seen his condition deteriorate from living next to a landfill site, his mother says.

Mathew Richards, 5, who had chronic lung disease as a baby, lives half a mile from Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire.

His doctor says hydrogen sulphide gas from the site has worsened his underlying health issues. A medical report has been prepared as part of a judicial review into the quarry.

Mathew's mother Rebecca Currie said living near the site had been "horrendous".

The Environment Agency and quarry operator Walleys Quarry Ltd say work continues to address issues. The firm said it would be looking to present its own independent medical evidence to the High Court hearing.