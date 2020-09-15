Cancer patients at a hospice in Stafford say their mental health has been given a boost thanks to virtual reality (VR).

They have been taking weekly journeys to faraway destinations, all from the comfort of their armchairs.

It is part in what is thought to be the first research project of its kind.

VR filmmaker Ben Malone spent six weeks at Katherine House Hospice, researching the impact on patients' mental health.

The results of Project Vae are being analysed by Keele University, which hopes to expand the study to patients with other medical conditions.

