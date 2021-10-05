For scientists trying to predict the impact of rising levels of carbon dioxide on our world it can be a complex task.

But in a woodland in Staffordshire, researchers from the University of Birmingham are not predicting the future - they are actually creating it.

Huge metal rings are pumping out CO2 around the trees to achieve the levels we are going to see in about 50 years time.

The experiments are measuring the flow of sap in the trees, the growth of the trees and have cameras in the soil - it is all part of research examining the impact of climate change on woodlands.

