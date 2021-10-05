The Environment Agency (EA) has said that it is focused on reducing hydrogen sulphide levels at a landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases "quickly and sustainably".

Recently, a mother won a High Court battle over the regulation of Walleys Quarry landfill site where she argued the gases were risking and shortening her son's life.

After the legal fight the EA was told it must impose stricter controls.

Clare Dinnis, EA Director for the West Midlands, said: "Over double the amount of gas is being captured now then was at the beginning of the year."

She said "about 70% of the site is capped" which has led to the "reduction of hydrogen sulphide".