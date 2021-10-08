Network Rail has released footage showing the moment a lorry driver reverses over a railway level crossing, ripping off one of its barriers in the process.

The CCTV was captured at Wedgwood Station crossing in Stoke-on-Trent at 12.30BST on Thursday 7 October.

The act caused disruption to passengers travelling on the West Coast main line between Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent, but engineers fixed the barrier by 14:00.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “It’s almost unbelievable that this lorry driver decided to reverse over this level crossing, putting not only them but also the oncoming train and its passengers in danger."