A mother with motor neurone disease (MND) wants the government to do more in helping find a cure for the terminal illness.

Joanne Cole, 33, from Stafford is believed to be one of the first women to get pregnant and conceive with MND. She gave birth to her son Sebastian at Royal Stoke University Hospital three years ago.

She used to work for a gym and run marathons but has now lost her voice and communicates through an eye gaze machine.

When describing the illness she said: "I would do anything to just get up and go for a run or go to the gym. It was my me time and good for my mental health.

"MND is so frustrating and soul destroying".

Joanne and partner Stuart are campaigning for the government to fund targeted research to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.