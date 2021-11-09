Keele has recently been named global sustainability institution of the year in a UN-backed competition.

The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world and recently seen at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

The piece should give a "renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment," organisers said.

The installation features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface allowing visitors to see the planet in its three-dimensional scale.

