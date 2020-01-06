Meditation and mindfulness classes have been introduced at a primary school in Stafford.

Year 6 pupils from Flash Ley Community Primary School have taken part in meditation classes to improve their emotional wellbeing and help with anxiety.

Emma Snape, from X-Hail Meditation, who leads the sessions said the classes give children "the tools to help them to be calm, to be confident and to be creative".

Head teacher Jo Banks said pupils struggled to get back into everyday routines after lockdown and feedback from the classes has been "fantastic".

