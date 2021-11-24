People planning to protest about noxious gas emissions from a landfill site have been warned they could face legal action in the future.

A solicitor's letter has been sent by the operators of Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire, to some campaigners including Audrey Young.

Ms Young, who lives near the landfill site, said she would not sign an agreement and would not be put off from protesting.

She said: "I'm not going to sign anything. I have rights, human rights, to protest."

People in Silverdale have long demanded more action over noxious emissions, which experts say are harming health.